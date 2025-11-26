Liverpool welcome Eredivisie leaders PSV Eindhoven to Anfield in the Champions League on Wednesday evening.

Ad

The Reds are floundering in the Premier League, having lost six of their last seven games after Saturday's 3-0 defeat to Nottingham Forest, but have found Europe a respite this term.

Arne Slot's side have beaten both Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid on their way to eighth in the League Phase table.

Their strong Champions League record will be tested by the visit of PSV, who are the runaway leaders in the Eredivisie after a flying start to the season under Peter Bosz.

However, bar a 6-2 thrashing of Napoli last month, the Dutch outfit have struggled to translate their domestic form into Europe and are 18th in the table.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Liverpool v PSV on TV and online.

Read more football features: Best players in the world | Best players of all time | Live football on TV today

When is Liverpool v PSV?

Liverpool v PSV will take place on Wednesday 26th November 2026.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Liverpool v PSV kick-off time

Liverpool v PSV will kick off at 8pm.

What TV channel is Liverpool v PSV on?

The game will be shown live on TNT Sports 2 from 7pm.

There are multiple ways to get TNT Sports. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add TNT Sports to your existing contract from just £18 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all TNT Sports and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

You can also access TNT Sports via discovery+ and stream directly to your smart TV.

How to live stream Liverpool v PSV online

You can watch the match on TNT Sports via discovery+ Premium monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets via the discovery+ app.

discovery+ is the new streaming home of TNT Sports, showing events including live Premier League, UEFA Champions League, Premiership Rugby, UFC, Boxing and MotoGP. Learn more here: discoveryplus.com

Listen to Liverpool v PSV on radio

You can listen to the match on talkSPORT 2.

talkSPORT 2 is available on DAB radio and like the BBC, you can tune in via most TV packages. You can also listen to talkSPORT 2 online via the website or app.

Advertisement Liverpool v PSV odds In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event: bet365 odds: Arsenal (3/10) Draw (5/1) Bayern Munich (7/1)* For all the latest football odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365. Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. *Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. GambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

Ad

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.