Liverpool are hunting a fifth consecutive Premier League win as they look to close the nine-point gap on Pep Guardiola's side.

Things don't get any easier for Norwich City, who were beaten 4-0 by league leaders Manchester City last weekend and now face a trip up to Anfield.

The Reds had to be disciplined against Inter Milan on Wednesday night so they may look to make the most of an opportunity to express themselves on Saturday.

Newcastle United's form will be a real concern for Norwich and has seen them drop down into the bottom three, though Dean Smith's side looked good themselves before their hammering against Man City.

Taking anything from Saturday's game at Anfield would be massive in the race for survival.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Liverpool v Norwich on TV and online.

When is Liverpool v Norwich?

Liverpool v Norwich will take place on Saturday 19th February 2022.

What time is kick-off?

Liverpool v Norwich will kick off at 3pm.

There are numerous Premier League games taking place this weekend including Man City v Tottenham on Saturday afternoon.

What TV channel is Liverpool v Norwich on?

Unfortunately, this game has not been selected for broadcast in the UK as not every match will be shown live on TV now that fans are allowed into stadiums.

You can catch up with the latest match highlights during Match of the Day every Saturday night and Match of the Day 2 on Sundays.

Is there a live stream of Liverpool v Norwich online?

Likewise, this game will not be shown on any live streaming platforms in the UK.

Check out Match of the Day and Match of the Day 2 on iPlayer as well as teams' official YouTube channels after matches for all the highlights.

Liverpool v Norwich team news

Liverpool predicted XI: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, van Dijk, Robertson; Henderson, Fabinho, Keita; Salah, Firmino, Diaz

Norwich predicted XI: Gunn; Aarons, Hanley, Gibson, Williams; Sargent, Lees-Melou, McLean, Rashica; Pukki, Idah

Read more: Who are the highest-paid Premier League football players in 2021?

Liverpool v Norwich odds

Liverpool v Norwich prediction

Liverpool have beaten Norwich twice already this season, with 3-0 wins in both the Premier League and Carabao Cup, and it would not be a surprise to see them make it three in three.

After the Inter game in midweek and with a visit from Leeds United on Tuesday, Jurgen Klopp may want to manage his squad a little carefully.

But given Man City take on Spurs in the Saturday late afternoon kick-off, it's an opportunity to put pressure on the league leaders that the Reds simply can't afford to miss.

Our prediction: Liverpool 3-0 Norwich (6/1 at bet365)

