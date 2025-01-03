A dismal run of four consecutive defeats saw the visitors end 2024 in 14th and exit the Carabao Cup at the quarter-final stage.

Talk of a relegation battle is premature, but things could well get worse before they get better for Amorim – with a trip to Anfield and an FA Cup away day against Arsenal up next.

Patience and reinforcements are needed, but the dissenting voices will grow louder if his side suffer another embarrassing defeat at the hands of their rivals.

Liverpool will fancy their chances of doing just that. They have scored three or more goals against them six times in the last four years, and are on a four-game winning run which has seen them find the net 16 times and included a 5-0 win at West Ham to close out last year.

That victory has the Reds six points clear at the top of the Premier League, with a game in hand.

They eased past Man Utd in a comfortable 3-0 victory at Old Trafford in September, and the gap between the sides looks even wider now – so this could be one to forget for the visitors.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Liverpool v Man Utd on TV and online.

When is Liverpool v Man Utd?

Liverpool v Man Utd will take place on Sunday 5th January 2025.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Liverpool v Man Utd kick-off time

Liverpool v Man Utd will kick off at 4:30pm.

What TV channel is Liverpool v Man Utd on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event from 3:30pm.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £22 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £43 per month.

Sky Sports + will feature more than 1,000 EFL games throughout the season and is included as part of Sky Sports packages.

How to live stream Liverpool v Man Utd online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Listen to Liverpool v Man Utd on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Live.

BBC Radio 5 Live is available on DAB radio, MW 693 kHz, 909 kHz and 990 kHz, or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to Radio 5 Live online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

