They did so despite operating on a significantly smaller budget than the division's 'big four', but Matt Beard has been well backed in the summer – with the club breaking their transfer record to sign Canadian midfielder Olivia Smith – and they will be hoping to lay down a marker for the upcoming campaign on Sunday.

It is a new era for the visitors, who appointed French coach Amandine Miquel in the summer as they look to end their spell near the bottom of the WSL table.

Since winning promotion three years ago, Leicester have finished 11th, 10th and 10th, but there is optimism that with a new coach at the helm and some exciting young players signed up, they can push higher this term.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Liverpool v Leicester on TV and online.

When is Liverpool v Leicester?

Liverpool v Leicester will take place on Sunday 22nd September 2024.

Liverpool v Leicester kick-off time

Liverpool v Leicester will kick off at 2pm.

What TV channel is Liverpool v Leicester on?

You can watch the game live on the Women’s Super League YouTube channel, which can be streamed on smart TVs.

How to live stream Liverpool v Leicester online

The game will be streamed live on the Women’s Super League YouTube channel.

Check out the teams' official YouTube channels after matches for all the highlights.

