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What channel is Liverpool v Galatasaray Champions League match on? TV coverage, live stream and kick-off time
Check out how to watch Liverpool v Galatasaray in the Champions League, including TV channel, radio coverage and kick-off time.
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Published: Wednesday, 18 March 2026 at 6:15 am
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