The Reds come up against yet more Premier League opposition in the form of Crystal Palace, who they face at the National Stadium in Singapore.

Jurgen Klopp will know not to read too much into the 4-0 defeat that Manchester United handed them in their pre-season opener in Bangkok but he'll still want to see a response from his Liverpool side on Friday.

It will be the final fixture of Liverpool's tour of South East Asia with a training camp in Austria and multiple European friendlies to come later this month.

There are concerns heading into the game over the fitness of Alisson Becker while Diogo Jota will likely be absent after going for a scan on his hamstring.

Summer arrivals Fabio Carvalho and Darwin Nunez will be two to look out for against the Eagles. The pair had differing fortunes against Man Utd with the former one of few Liverpool players that looked really lively and Nunez struggling in his first game since joining in a big-money move from Benfica.

It was always going to take a little bit of time for the 23-year-old to settle but he has time on his side with the lion's share of the club's pre-season schedule still to come.

Palace are up first and if their recent friendly against Millwall is anything to go by, Friday's game could be a high-scoring affair.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch When is Liverpool v Crystal Palace on TV and online.

When is Liverpool v Crystal Palace?

When is Liverpool v Crystal Palace will take place on Friday 15th July 2022 at the National Stadium in Singapore

What time is kick-off?

Liverpool v Crystal Palace will kick off at 1:35pm.

There's plenty of Liverpool pre-season action coming up this month. Check out our full guide for all the details about the Reds' upcoming fixtures.

What TV channel is Liverpool v Crystal Palace on?

Fans can tune in to watch the game on LFCTV from 1pm.

The whole of Liverpool's pre-season schedule will be broadcast on LFCTV, which can be accessed via SKY TV (Sky channel 434) and Virgin Media (Virgin channel 544).

Supporters will need a subscription to access LFCTV on TV and online, which is £7 per month.

How to live stream Liverpool v Crystal Palace online

You can also live stream the match on LFCTV Go using a range of devices including laptops, smartphones, and tablets.

