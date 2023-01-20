The Reds have gone from chasing a quadruple to languishing in ninth in the Premier League table in less than a year and their season hit a new low when crashing to a 3-0 defeat at Brighton last weekend.

Liverpool and Chelsea face off in a battle to revitalise their dire campaigns.

Chelsea pulled the trigger on Thomas Tuchel early in the campaign but their form has continued to dip under Graham Potter and they are a place lower than their hosts in 10th at the halfway point.

The Blues are unbeaten in their last two trips to Anfield but head to Merseyside with a lengthy injury list and loanee Joao Felix unavailable due to suspension, but big-money signing Mykhaylo Mudryk could make his debut.

Liverpool earned a morale-boosting FA Cup victory over Wolves in midweek and Jurgen Klopp will be eager to avoid recording a third-straight Premier League defeat for the first time in nearly two years.

RadioTimes.com brings you our predictions and team news for Liverpool v Chelsea.

Read more football features: Best players in the world | Best players of all time | Live football on TV today | Premier League TV schedule

When is Liverpool v Chelsea?

Liverpool v Chelsea will kick off at 12:30pm on Saturday 21st January 2023.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Liverpool v Chelsea team news

Liverpool predicted line-up: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Konate, Robertson; Thiago, Henderson, Elliott; Salah, Nunez, Gakpo

Chelsea predicted line-up: Arrizabalaga; Chalobah, Silva, Badiashile; Azpilicueta, Kovacic, Jorginho, Hall; Ziyech, Havertz, Mount

Liverpool v Chelsea prediction

A potentially scrappy affair between two out of form teams that are drinking in the last-chance saloon when it comes to their remote hopes of a top-four finish.

Liverpool's form on their travels has been their Achilles heel this season but a return of six wins from nine games at Anfield makes Jurgen Klopp's teams one of the best on home soil.

Mohamed Salah is due a goal as he's not scored in the Premier League since Boxing Day and he normally steps up to the plate in key games.

Chelsea have lost half of their matches on the road and last tasted victory in a Premier League away game in October so it's hard to imagine they will leave Merseyside with any points.

Our prediction: Liverpool 2-1 Chelsea (17/2 at bet365)

Stay on the ball Our Football newsletter: news, views and previews of this week's games on TV Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Liverpool v Chelsea odds

In working partnership with RadioTimes.com, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

Liverpool (17/20) Draw (11/4) Chelsea (16/5)*

For all the latest football odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £50 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365.

Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

More like this

*Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

If you’re looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide, or visit our Sport hub for all the latest news.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times View From My Sofa podcast.