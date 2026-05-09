Liverpool are bidding to reach the Women's FA Cup final for the first time in 30 years when they host Brighton in the last four on Sunday.

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Gareth Taylor's team have seen off London Bees, Merseyside rivals Everton, and Charlton to reach the semi-finals for the second season in a row. There was late heartbreak for the Reds in last term's semi as they conceded a last-gasp goal to Chelsea in a 2-1 defeat.

Brighton, who sit five places above Liverpool in the Women's Super League table, make the trip to the St Helens Stadium hoping to punch a ticket to their first-ever final.

The Seagulls claimed a notable scalp in the previous round as they stunned 14-time winners Arsenal on their own patch thanks to goals from Madison Haley and Caitlin Hayes.

If their WSL meetings are anything to go by, then this should be a close-fought affair as Liverpool and Brighton have played out two draws this term.

Radio Times has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Liverpool v Brighton on TV and online.

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When is Liverpool v Brighton?

Liverpool v Brighton will take place on Sunday 10 May 2026.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Liverpool v Brighton kick-off time

Liverpool v Brighton will kick off at 12:15pm.

What TV channel is Liverpool v Brighton on?

The game will be shown live on TNT Sports 1 and free to air on Channel 4.

There are multiple ways to get TNT Sports. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add TNT Sports to your existing contract from just £18 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all TNT Sports and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

You can also access TNT Sports via HBO Max and stream directly to your smart TV.

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How to live stream Liverpool v Brighton online

You can watch the match on TNT Sports via a HBO Max sport pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets via the HBO Max app.

HBO Max is the new streaming home of TNT Sports, showing events including live Premier League, FA Cup, UEFA Champions League, Premiership Rugby, UFC, Boxing and MotoGP. Learn more here: hbomax.com

Alternatively, you can live stream Liverpool v Brighton online via Channel 4.

Is Liverpool v Brighton on radio?

Unfortunately this match will not be aired on national radio. Check your local BBC radio station for more information.

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