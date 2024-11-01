Last weekend's 2-2 draw away at Arsenal was the latest proof of Liverpool's title credentials but they must now respond to losing top spot after Man City leapfrogged them as a result of the points being shared in North London.

That won't be easy against a Brighton side that have enjoyed a fast start of their own under new manager Fabian Hürzeler. Wednesday's Carabao Cup defeat was just the 31-year-old coach's second defeat since his summer appointment while the Seagulls are well deserving of their spot just two points and two places outside the top four.

The South Coast club have been a thorn in Liverpool's side in recent years and Hurzeler will be hoping that can continue as he leads them up to Merseyside on Saturday.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Liverpool v Brighton on TV and online.

When is Liverpool v Brighton?

Liverpool v Brighton will take place on Saturday 2nd November 2024.

Liverpool v Brighton kick-off time

Liverpool v Brighton will kick off at 3pm.

What TV channel is Liverpool v Brighton on?

Unfortunately, this game has not been selected for broadcast in the UK.

You can catch up with the latest match highlights during Match of the Day every Saturday night and Match of the Day 2 on Sundays.

How to live stream Liverpool v Brighton online

Likewise, this game will not be shown on any live streaming platforms in the UK.

Check out Match of the Day and Match of the Day 2 on BBC iPlayer as well as teams' official YouTube channels after matches for all the highlights.

Listen to Liverpool v Brighton on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Live.

BBC Radio 5 Live is available on DAB radio, MW 693 kHz, 909 kHz and 990 kHz, or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to Radio 5 Live online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

