The meeting with Spanish side Betis represents the first leg of Liverpool's three-game tour of the United States of America, although Slot's squad is not currently at full strength as players involved in the latter stages of Euro 2024 and Copa America are still on their holidays.

The likes of Harvey Elliott, Andy Robertson, Mohamed Salah and Dominik Szoboszlai are among the travelling party, however, and should feature in Slot's starting XI at the Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Real Betis, who finished seventh in last season's La Liga table, kicked off their pre-season schedule with a 5-1 stroll against Austria Salzburg last weekend.

More like this

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Liverpool v Betis on TV and online.

Read more football features: Best players in the world | Best players of all time | Live football on TV today | Premier League TV schedule | Championship TV schedule

When is Liverpool v Betis?

Liverpool v Betis will take place on Saturday 27th July 2024.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Liverpool v Betis kick-off time

Liverpool v Betis will kick off at 12:30am.

What TV channel is Liverpool v Betis on?

Liverpool v Betis will not be shown live on TV, but it will be available to watch live online.

Check out the details below.

How to live stream Liverpool v Betis online

Fans will be able to tune in to Liverpool v Betis on LFCTV.

An annual subscription to LFCTV costs £49.99 and a monthly membership is priced at £4.99.

Check out the teams' official YouTube channels after the match for all the highlights.

Stay on the ball Our Football newsletter: news, views and previews of this week's games on TV Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.