The third round of the FA Cup concludes at Anfield on Monday evening, where Liverpool host League One side Barnsley.

Ad

With their Premier League title defence on the rocks and the Reds out of the EFL Cup, this competition represents Arne Slot's best chance of domestic silverware this term.

It has been a difficult season for the Dutchman, who will be wary that defeat would mean Liverpool's earliest FA Cup exit since 2018/19.

Even if Slot rings the changes, the hosts should have too much quality for Barnsley, who are 17th in League One after a disappointing first half of the campaign.

That said, shocks and upsets are a key part of the FA Cup...

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Liverpool v Barnsley on TV and online.

Read more football features: Best players in the world | Best players of all time | Live football on TV today

When is Liverpool v Barnsley?

Liverpool v Barnsley will take place on Monday 12th January 2026.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Liverpool v Barnsley kick-off time

Liverpool v Barnsley will kick off at 7:45pm.

Want to see this content? We're not able to show you this content from Google reCAPTCHA. Please sign out of Contentpass to view this content. Sign out of ContentPass

What TV channel is Liverpool v Barnsley on?

The game will be shown live on TNT Sports 1 from 6:30pm.

There are multiple ways to get TNT Sports. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add TNT Sports to your existing contract from just £18 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all TNT Sports and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

You can also access TNT Sports via discovery+ and stream directly to your smart TV.

How to live stream Liverpool v Barnsley online

You can watch the match on TNT Sports via discovery+ Premium monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets via the discovery+ app.

discovery+ is the new streaming home of TNT Sports, showing events including live Premier League, UEFA Champions League, Premiership Rugby, UFC, Boxing and MotoGP. Learn more here: discoveryplus.com

Listen to Liverpool v Barnsley on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Live or talkSPORT.

BBC Radio 5 Live is available on DAB radio, MW 693 kHz, 909 kHz and 990 kHz, or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to Radio 5 Live online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

talkSPORT is available on DAB radio, predominantly MW 1089 kHz though you may need to check its official website for some localised frequencies for talkSPORT, and like the BBC, you can tune in via most TV packages. You can also listen to talkSPORT online via the website or app.

Advertisement Liverpool v Barnsley odds In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event: bet365 odds: Liverpool (1/6) Draw (7/1) Barnsley (11/1)* For all the latest football odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365. Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. *Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. GambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

Ad

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.