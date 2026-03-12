Aston Villa's Europa League quest takes them to Lille for the first leg of their last 16 tie.

Unai Emery's side, who are among the favourites to win Europe's secondary club competition this season, qualified directly for the round of 16 after finishing second in the League Phase table.

Their form has dropped off a cliff in recent weeks, however, and they will make the trip to France on a run of just one win in their last seven games.

Lille overcame a one-goal first-leg deficit to edge past Red Star Belgrade in the play-off round and will relish a shot at revenge against the West Midlands club.

Villa dumped the hosts out of the Conference League quarter-finals on penalties two years ago and can expect a hostile reception at the Decathlon Stadium.

Radio Times has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Lille v Aston Villa on TV and online.

When is Lille v Aston Villa?

Lille v Aston Villa will take place on Thursday 12 March 2026.

Lille v Aston Villa kick-off time

Lille v Aston Villa will kick off at 5:45pm.

What TV channel is Lille v Aston Villa on?

The game will be shown live on TNT Sports 1.

There are multiple ways to get TNT Sports. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add TNT Sports to your existing contract from just £18 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all TNT Sports and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

You can also access TNT Sports via discovery+ and stream directly to your smart TV.

How to live stream Lille v Aston Villa online

You can watch the match on TNT Sports via discovery+ Premium monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets via the discovery+ app.

discovery+ is the new streaming home of TNT Sports, showing events including live Premier League, UEFA Champions League, Premiership Rugby, UFC, Boxing and MotoGP. Learn more here: discoveryplus.com

Is Lille v Aston Villa on radio?

Unfortunately this match will not be aired on national radio. Check your local BBC radio station for more information.

