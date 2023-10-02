Arsenal, who are desperate to challenge on all fronts this season, are still unbeaten in the Premier League after seven games (won five, drawn two).

Arteta's men come into the Lens clash full of confidence after their 4-0 demolition of Bournemouth on Saturday afternoon, with Bukayo Saka, Martin Ødegaard, Kai Havertz and Ben White all getting on the scoresheet.

Lens, who drew with Sevilla in their Champions League group opener, almost beat PSG to the Ligue 1 title last season - with Franck Haise's side finishing just one point behind the Parisians.

However, they've struggled to impress this campaign, and they find themselves in 15th after seven matches.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Lens v Arsenal on TV and online.

Read more football features: Best players in the world | Best players of all time | Live football on TV today | Premier League TV schedule | Championship TV schedule

When is Lens v Arsenal?

Lens v Arsenal will take place on Tuesday 3rd October 2023.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Lens v Arsenal kick-off time

Lens v Arsenal will kick off at 8pm.

What TV channel is Lens v Arsenal on?

The game will be shown live on TNT Sports 2 from 7pm.

There are multiple ways to get TNT Sports. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add TNT Sports to your existing contract from just £18 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all TNT Sports and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

How to live stream Lens v Arsenal online

You can watch the match with a discovery+ Premium monthly pass, which includes TNT Sport, without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets via the discovery+ app.

On the 12th October, discovery+ becomes the new streaming home of TNT Sports, showing events including live Premier League, Champions League, Premiership Rugby, UFC, PPV Boxing and MotoGP.

Listen to Lens v Arsenal on radio

You can listen to the match on talkSPORT.

talkSPORT is available on DAB radio, predominantly MW 1089 kHz though you may need to check its official website for some localised frequencies for talkSPORT, and like the BBC, you can tune in via most TV packages. You can also listen to talkSPORT online via the website or app.

Stay on the ball Our Football newsletter: news, views and previews of this week's games on TV Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Lens v Arsenal odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Lens (17/4) Draw (3/1) Arsenal (3/5)*

For all the latest football odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365.

Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

*Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

If you're looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide, or visit our Sport hub for all the latest news.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10, PLUS a £10 John Lewis and Partners voucher delivered to your home – subscribe now.