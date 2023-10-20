Aileen Whelan was on target as the Foxes earned a 1-1 draw at last season's runners-up Manchester United last Sunday, a result that suggests Willie Kirk's side could have the staying power to challenge for a place in the top half of the table.

Manchester City are ahead of Leicester on goal difference thanks largely to last weekend's 5-0 thumping of Bristol City, as Jill Roord and Khadija Shaw both bagged braces.

Shaw, 26, was on the scoresheet in last season's corresponding fixture as the visitors ran out 2-0 winners after racking up an incredible 18 shots on target.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Leicester v Man City on TV and online.

When is Leicester v Man City?

Leicester v Man City will take place on Saturday 21st October 2023.

Leicester v Man City kick-off time

Leicester v Man City will kick off at 5:15pm.

What TV channel is Leicester v Man City on?

Fans can tune in to watch the game for free on BBC Two from 5pm.

How to live stream Leicester v Man City online

You can also live stream the match via BBC iPlayer on a range of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Listen to Leicester v Man City on radio

Unfortunately, the match has not been selected for live radio coverage in the UK.

Leicester v Man City odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Leicester (9/1) Draw (11/2) Man City (2/11)*

For all the latest football odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365.

Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

*Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

