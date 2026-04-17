Leeds United host Wolves at Elland Road on Saturday in a big game in the Premier League relegation battle.

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The Whites are looking to build on Monday's brilliant victory at Old Trafford to pull further clear of the bottom three and move a step closer to survival.

Wolves, meanwhile, could be relegated on Saturday if they lose in West Yorkshire and Spurs beat Brighton.

Rob Edwards will want to see a response from his side after last Friday's 4-0 defeat at West Ham but the Championship beckons for the Black Country outfit.

Radio Times has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Leeds v Wolves on TV and online.

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When is Leeds v Wolves?

Leeds v Wolves will take place on Saturday 18 April 2026.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Leeds v Wolves kick-off time

Leeds v Wolves will kick off at 3pm.

What TV channel is Leeds v Wolves on?

Unfortunately, this game has not been selected for broadcast in the UK.

You can catch up with the latest match highlights during the next episode of Match of the Day.

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Is there a Leeds v Wolves live stream online?

Likewise, this game will not be shown on any live streaming platforms in the UK.

Check out Match of the Day on BBC iPlayer as well as teams' official YouTube channels after matches for all the highlights.

Is Leeds v Wolves on radio?

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Live.

BBC Radio 5 Live is available on DAB radio, MW 693 kHz, 909 kHz and 990 kHz, or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to Radio 5 Live online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

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