A late winner from captain Harry Kane helped Spurs beat Manchester City at the Etihad last Saturday but they followed it up with a frustrating 1-0 defeat to Burnley in midweek.

It's been a rollercoaster of a week for Tottenham, who cap it off with a trip to face Leeds United at Elland Road as part of the weekend's Premier League TV schedule .

That result is a major setback in the top four race and led an emotional Antonio Conte to cast doubt over his future at the north London club with his post-match comments at Turf Moor.

Marcelo Bielsa has been speaking about his position at Leeds as well after a 4-2 loss to rivals Manchester United was followed up with a 6-0 drubbing at Anfield.

The Whites will now be nervously looking over their shoulders as thanks to Burnley's win over Spurs, they're just three points above the relegation zone.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Leeds v Tottenham on TV and online.

For more football features check out: Best players in the Premier League 2022 | Best football players in the world 2022 | Premier League table predicted 2021/22

When is Leeds v Tottenham?

Leeds v Tottenham will take place on Saturday 26th February 2022.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

Leeds v Tottenham will kick off at 12:30pm.

There are numerous Premier League games taking place this weekend including Crystal Palace v Burnley on Saturday afternoon.

Stay on the ball Our Football newsletter: news, views and previews of this week's games on TV Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

What TV channel is Leeds v Tottenham on?

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 1 from 11:30am.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add BT TV and Sport to your existing contract from just £15 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all BT Sport and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

How to live stream Leeds v Tottenham online

You can watch the match with a BT Sport monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches via the BT Sport website or BT Sport app on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Leeds v Tottenham team news

Leeds predicted XI: Meslier; Ayling, Llorente, Struijk, Firpo; Forshaw; Raphinha, Dallas, Rodrigo, Harrison; James

Tottenham predicted XI: Lloris; Romero, Dier, Davies; Royal, Winks, Hojbjerg, Sessegnon; Kulusevski, Kane, Son

Read more: Who are the highest-paid Premier League football players in 2021?

Leeds v Tottenham odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Leeds (3/1) Draw (13/5) Tottenham (10/11)*

For all the latest Premier League odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £50 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365.

Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

*Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

Our prediction: Leeds v Tottenham

Conte's comments at Turf Moor are likely to draw a reaction from his players but it's hard to tell just yet what that will be.

Leeds are in freefall and need the Elland Road support more than ever right now. Based upon past behaviour, we can expect Whites fans rise to that challenge on Saturday and look to pile the pressure on a fragile Spurs side.

One thing looks to be for certain, it's unlikely to be a low-scoring affair in West Yorkshire.

Our prediction: Leeds 2-2 Tottenham (12/1 at bet365)

Advertisement

If you’re looking for something else to watch check out our TV Guide or visit our Sport hub.