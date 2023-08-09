It looked like Leeds were set for a defeat - until Crysencio Summerville's 95th minute goal snatched a point.

Leeds will be hoping for a deep Carabao Cup run this season, but their main aim will be to secure promotion back to the Premier League on their first attempt.

Shrewsbury, who finished 12th in League One last season, won their opener on Saturday at home against Cheltenham, with Ryan Bowman's goal proving the winner.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Leeds v Shrewsbury on TV and online.

When is Leeds v Shrewsbury?

Leeds v Shrewsbury will take place on Wednesday 9th August 2023.

Leeds v Shrewsbury kick-off time

Leeds v Shrewsbury will kick off at 7:45pm.

What TV channel is Leeds v Shrewsbury on?

Unfortunately, this game has not been selected for broadcast in the UK as not every match will be shown live on TV.

How to live stream Leeds v Shrewsbury online

Likewise, this game will not be shown on any live streaming platforms in the UK.

Check out the teams' official YouTube channels after matches for all the highlights.

Leeds v Shrewsbury odds

