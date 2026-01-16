Leeds can take plenty of encouragement from their recent Premier League performances but they require victories ahead of the visit of Fulham to Elland Road this weekend.

Ad

Daniel Farke's tactical shifts and Dominic Calvert-Lewin's hot form have led to a string of impressive draws against sides far above them in the division, but the Yorkshire side are winless in four top-flight matches.

Fulham are currently on a six-match undefeated streak across all competitions and will be determined to maintain that head of steam on the road.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Leeds v Fulham on TV and online.

Read more football features: Best players in the world | Best players of all time | Live football on TV today

When is Leeds v Fulham?

Leeds v Fulham will take place on Saturday 17th January 2026.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Leeds v Fulham kick-off time

Leeds v Fulham will kick off at 3pm.

Want to see this content? We're not able to show you this content from Google reCAPTCHA. Please sign out of Contentpass to view this content. Sign out of ContentPass

What TV channel is Leeds v Fulham on?

Unfortunately, this game has not been selected for broadcast in the UK.

You can catch up with the latest match highlights during Match of the Day every Saturday night and Match of the Day 2 on Sundays.

Can you live stream Leeds v Fulham online?

Likewise, this game will not be shown on any live streaming platforms in the UK.

Check out Match of the Day and Match of the Day 2 on BBC iPlayer as well as teams' official YouTube channels after matches for all the highlights.

Can you listen to Leeds v Fulham on radio?

Unfortunately, there will be no national radio coverage of the game. Please check your local radio network for coverage details.

Advertisement Leeds v Fulham odds In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event: bet365 odds: Leeds (23/20) Draw (23/10) Fulham (5/2)* For all the latest football odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365. Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. *Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. GambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

Ad

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.