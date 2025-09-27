Bournemouth extended their outstanding start to the season with a goalless draw against Newcastle last weekend, which leaves them fourth in the table after five games.

After giving Liverpool a real scare at Anfield and winning away at Spurs, Andoni Iraola's side will head to West Yorkshire confident they can take all three points back down south with them.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Leeds v Bournemouth on TV and online.

When is Leeds v Bournemouth?

Leeds v Bournemouth will take place on Saturday 27th September 2025.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Leeds v Bournemouth kick-off time

Leeds v Bournemouth will kick off at 3pm.

What TV channel is Leeds v Bournemouth on?

Unfortunately, this game has not been selected for broadcast in the UK.

You can catch up with the latest match highlights during Match of the Day every Saturday night and Match of the Day 2 on Sundays.

Is there a Leeds v Bournemouth live stream online?

Likewise, this game will not be shown on any live streaming platforms in the UK.

Check out Match of the Day and Match of the Day 2 on BBC iPlayer as well as teams' official YouTube channels after matches for all the highlights.

Can you listen to Leeds v Bournemouth on radio?

Unfortunately, there will be no national radio coverage of the game. Please check your local radio network for coverage details.

