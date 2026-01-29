Arsenal can stretch their lead at the top of the Premier League with a win against Leeds United at Elland Road on Saturday.

The Gunners have faltered in recent weeks, going three games without a win and losing to Man Utd last weekend, denting their hopes of a first top-flight title in more than two decades.

But with Man City and Aston Villa both in action on Sunday, the trip to West Yorkshire represents an opportunity for Mikel Arteta's side to open up a seven-point gap and wrestle back momentum.

The result at Elland Road is far from a foregone conclusion, however, as Leeds have lost just one of their last 11 games.

Daniel Farke's side are particularly effective at home and Arsenal can expect a hostile atmosphere from the start.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Leeds v Arsenal on TV and online.

When is Leeds v Arsenal?

Leeds v Arsenal will take place on Saturday 31st January 2026.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Leeds v Arsenal kick-off time

Leeds v Arsenal will kick off at 3pm.

What TV channel is Leeds v Arsenal on?

Unfortunately, this game has not been selected for broadcast in the UK.

You can catch up with the latest match highlights during Match of the Day every Saturday night and Match of the Day 2 on Sundays.

Is there a Leeds v Arsenal live stream online?

Likewise, this game will not be shown on any live streaming platforms in the UK.

Check out Match of the Day and Match of the Day 2 on BBC iPlayer as well as teams' official YouTube channels after matches for all the highlights.

Listen to Leeds v Arsenal on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Live.

BBC Radio 5 Live is available on DAB radio, MW 693 kHz, 909 kHz and 990 kHz, or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to Radio 5 Live online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

