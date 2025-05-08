Stockport County are searching for a third promotion in four years. The third-place Hatters will take on a Leyton Orient side that pinched sixth after catching fire in the final weeks of the season.

Nathan Jones has turned Charlton Athletic into a force to be reckoned with and they turn their sights to Wycombe Wanderers, who will be determined to spark back into life after a limp finish to the campaign.

RadioTimes.com predicts which team will win promotion to the Championship via the League One play-offs.

League One play-off predictions 2024/25

Leyton Orient (6th) v Stockport County (3rd)

Leyton Orient are the team no one in the play-offs will have wanted to face. Richie Wellens's side – the in-form team in League One after winning six on the bounce to clinch sixth place – have momentum, which is like gold dust at this point in the season, and likely feel that the pressure is off as they're the outsiders.

Stockport County head into the play-offs with plenty of wind in their own sails on the back of a run of 10 wins in their last 12. Somehow, they have improved since losing Louie Barry, the division's best player, in January, and Dave Challinor has made the Hatters into a promotion machine.

Ned Holmes says... Stockport County

Momentum is not a physical, tangible thing, yet to many, it's everything – especially approaching the play-offs. Leyton Orient boast plenty of the stuff following six wins in a row, including 17 goals in that scorching run.

Stockport enjoyed a terrific second half of the season despite top scorer Louie Barry being recalled by Aston Villa in January. That said, the play-offs are never straightforward and an Orient home win could see them sneak this one.

Michael Potts says... Leyton Orient

Charlton Athletic (4th) v Wycombe Wanderers (5th)

There are too many question marks over Wycombe Wanderers, who stagger into the play-offs looking a different side from the one that were battling Wrexham for automatic promotion for so long. Matt Bloomfield's departure hurt them, but Richard Kone's dry spell in front of goal could be what kills their promotion hopes.

Charlton Athletic, meanwhile, are looking more and more like the complete package under Nathan Jones, who has been given time to work his magic and done just that. The Addicks blew Wycombe away just weeks ago and could well do the same again over two legs.

Ned Holmes says... Charlton Athletic

Wanderers cooled off after club legend Matt Bloomfield swapped a League One promotion battle for an ultimately doomed Championship relegation scrap with Luton. Mike Dodds kept the club treading water, but goals have somewhat dried up since January.

On the other hand, only Birmingham have collected more points in League One since the start of the year than Charlton. They defeated Wycombe 4-0 at Adams Park and must be clear favourites here.

Michael Potts says... Charlton Athletic

Who will be promoted to the Championship?

Charlton Athletic attacker Tyreece Campbell. Photo by Ben Peters/MB Media/Getty Images

Stockport County v Charlton Athletic. It could be one to remember – two of League One's best coaches and, for me, the best teams outside the top two slugging it out to join the promoted sides in the Championship.

It should be a physical battle as well as a tactical one, but it's hard to look past the attacking talent in the Addicks ranks, who could just come up with that moment of magic to win it.

Ned Holmes says... Charlton Athletic

Leyton Orient v Charlton. Nathan Jones was criminally disrespected following his brutally quick dismissal from Southampton, but he remains a tremendous operator in the EFL. His appointment was a real coup for the Addicks.

A combination of Jones's know-how, Charlton's own play-off winning experience and momentum of their own should be enough to end Orient's fairytale run at the final hurdle.

Michael Potts says... Charlton Athletic

