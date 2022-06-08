Shane Lavery has urged his teammates to use the hurt they felt after a frustrating draw with Cyprus to get back to winning ways on Thursday evening when they take on Kosovo.

One point from the opening two games represents a poor start to the 2022/23 Nations League campaign for Northern Ireland, who are only above the bottom of Group C2 on goal difference.

Their hosts are 53 places below them in the FIFA World Rankings and manager Ian Barraclough has called for his players to "take risks" in Kosovo, but their hosts beat Cyprus – a side they could only muster a goalless draw with – 2-0, so Thursday evening's game is by no means a forgone conclusion.

Barraclough's men have now played 12 games without a win since the start of the competition – a record he'll be desperate to put right this week.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Kosovo v Northern Ireland on TV and online.

When is Kosovo v Northern Ireland?

Kosovo v Northern Ireland will take place on Thursday 9th June 2022.

What time is kick-off?

Kosovo v Northern Ireland will kick off at 7:45pm.

What TV channel is Kosovo v Northern Ireland on?

The match will be televised on Premier Sports 1 from 7pm.

How to live stream Kosovo v Northern Ireland online

Premier Sports subscribers will be able to watch the match online via the website or Premier Player app.

Kosovo v Northern Ireland team news

Kosovo predicted XI: Ujkani; Kastrati, Rrahmani, Kryeziu, Kololli; Loshaj, Fazliji, Berisha; Zhegrova, Muriqi, Rashica

Northern Ireland predicted XI: Peacock-Farrell; McNair, Evans, Brown, Lane; McCann, Davis, Saville; Charles, Lavery, Whyte

Kosovo v Northern Ireland odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Kosovo (11/10) Draw (21/10) Northern Ireland (11/4)*

Our prediction: Kosovo v Northern Ireland

Barraclough wants his players to take more risks against Kosovo and we may see him look to set them up in a more attacking 4-3-3 for Thursday night's game, with Dion Charles joining Shane Lavery and Gavin Whyte in the forward line.

That should provide some more attacking threat for a side that have yet to score a goal in the 2022/23 Nations League and clearly need some help in the final third.

A more attack-minded approach may leave them a little more open at the back but should help them end their long winless run in this competition.

We've seen in recent games that they're able to create chances, it's just going to be about finishing them off.

Our prediction: Kosovo 1-2 Northern Ireland (12/1 at Bet365)

