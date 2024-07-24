Derek McInnes's side should be fit and firing for the continental clash after playing five matches in pre-season - the latest being a 5-0 hammering of League Two outfit Barrow last Friday.

The Kilmarnock faithful will be hoping for a longer run in the Europa League after crashing out in the first qualifying round in their last crack at the competition in 2019, although Cercle Brugge represent a stiff test after finishing fourth in the Belgian Pro League in the 2023/24 campaign.

The second leg takes place at Cercle Brugge's home ground, the Jan Breydel Stadium, next Thursday.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Kilmarnock v Cercle Brugge on TV and online.

When is Kilmarnock v Cercle Brugge?

Kilmarnock v Cercle Brugge will take place on Thursday 25th July 2024.

Kilmarnock v Cercle Brugge kick-off time

Kilmarnock v Cercle Brugge will kick off at 7:30pm.

What TV channel is Kilmarnock v Cercle Brugge on?

The game will be shown live on BBC Scotland from 7:15pm.

How to live stream Kilmarnock v Cercle Brugge online

You can live stream the match on BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website.

Is Kilmarnock v Cercle Brugge on radio?

Unfortunately, the match has not been selected for live radio commentary in the UK.

Kilmarnock v Cercle Brugge odds

