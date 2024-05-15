Rodgers's side need to lose their final two matches, with Rangers winning twice and overturning the seven-goal swing, for Celtic to miss out on lifting the trophy.

Celtic, who face Rangers in the Scottish Cup final later this month, have dominated north of the border in recent years, and they're looking for their 12th Scottish Premiership triumph in the last 13 seasons.

Kilmarnock bounced back from their 4-1 defeat at Rangers with a 1-0 win at St Mirren on Saturday, with Kyle Vassell's goal proving the difference.

More like this

Derek McInnes's team have lost just one of their last seven, while scoring 11 times in the process.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Kilmarnock v Celtic on TV and online.

Read more football features: Best players in the world | Best players of all time | Live football on TV today | Premier League TV schedule | Championship TV schedule

When is Kilmarnock v Celtic?

Kilmarnock v Celtic will take place on Wednesday 15th May 2024.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Kilmarnock v Celtic kick-off time

Kilmarnock v Celtic will kick off at 7:30pm.

What TV channel is Kilmarnock v Celtic on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Football from 6:30pm.

You can add the Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football channels for just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £25 per month.

How to live stream Kilmarnock v Celtic online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets via their app.

Kilmarnock v Celtic odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Kilmarnock (11/2) Draw (19/4) Celtic (4/11)*

For all the latest football odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365.

Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

*Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

Stay on the ball Our Football newsletter: news, views and previews of this week's games on TV Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.