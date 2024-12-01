Seventh-tier Kettering play in the Southern League Premier Central and they reached the FA Cup fourth round in the 2008/09 season where they lost 4-2 to Fulham.

Doncaster beat fellow League Two side Barrow 1-0 in the FA Cup first round thanks to Patrick Kelly's goal to set up the Kettering showdown.

Grant McCann's side, who haven't reached the FA Cup third round in four of the last five seasons, have impressed this campaign and they find themselves in fourth place in League Two and outside of the automatic promotion places on goal difference.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Kettering v Doncaster on TV and online.

When is Kettering v Doncaster?

Kettering v Doncaster will take place on Sunday 1st December 2024.

Kettering v Doncaster kick-off time

Kettering v Doncaster will kick off at 12pm.

What TV channel is Kettering v Doncaster on?

You can watch the game live on BBC Two from 11:45am.

How to live stream Kettering v Doncaster online

You can also stream the game live on BBC iPlayer.

Keep an eye on both teams' official YouTube channels after match for all the highlights.

