Rodrigo Bentancur, Giovani Lo Celso, Cristian Romero and Micky van de Ven continue to be unavailable to Ange Postecoglou following their international commitments over the summer, although Radu Drăgușin is in contention to earn his first minutes of pre-season after joining the squad in Asia.

The previous meeting between the K League All Stars and Tottenham in 2022 provided plenty of entertainment and goals for fans as Spurs ran out 6-3 winners.

Son Heung-min, who netted his first goal of pre-season against Vissel Kobe, is likely to be greeted with cheers by his adoring fans every time he touches the ball.

More like this

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch K League All Stars v Tottenham on TV and online.

Read more football features: Best players in the world | Best players of all time | Live football on TV today | Premier League TV schedule | Championship TV schedule

When is K League All Stars v Tottenham?

K League All Stars v Tottenham will take place on Wednesday 31st July 2024.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

K League All Stars v Tottenham kick-off time

K League All Stars v Tottenham will kick off at 12pm.

What TV channel is K League All Stars v Tottenham on?

K League All Stars v Tottenham will not be shown live on TV, but it will be available to watch live online.

Check out the details below.

How to live stream K League All Stars v Tottenham online

Fans in the UK will be able to tune in to K League All Stars v Tottenham on SpursPlay.

SpursPlay requires a subscription, which costs £45 for 12 months.

Check out the teams' official YouTube channels after the match for all the highlights.

Stay on the ball Our Football newsletter: news, views and previews of this week's games on TV Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.