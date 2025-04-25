However, the end of an era is approaching. Leicester have been relegated to the Championship and the club have confirmed Vardy will depart at the end of his contract this summer.

Is this the end of the ultimate Barclaysman? Well, not necessarily.

RadioTimes.com brings you up to speed with the latest news surrounding Jamie Vardy's future.

Jamie Vardy next club transfer news

The Leicester statement included no mention of the word 'retirement', simply stating he would leave the club at the end of the campaign as Leicester's greatest ever player.

Despite Vardy's unconventional low-gym, high-Red Bull fitness regime, he has played 2,500 minutes of Premier League football in 2024/25, the equivalent of almost 28 full games, with five more matches left to play.

Those numbers suggest there's life in the old fox yet. And transfer rumours are rife.

Within the first 24 hours of the news breaking, Hollywood darlings Wrexham have been installed as the bookies' favourites to sign Vardy as they sit on the verge of promotion to the Championship.

It would be an extraordinary coup for the Welsh side to capture Premier League winner Vardy, even at this late stage of his career, and the documentary series script would write itself should he sign.

Vardy's life is set to be the subject of a new docuseries, expected to be released on Netflix, meaning a switch to Wrexham would certainly appeal from a commercial viewpoint. It remains to be seen whether a move is on the table, however.

He has also been linked with a move to the MLS in the USA, while boyhood club Sheffield Wednesday have cropped up in rumour mills.

A world of sport in one place Updates from the world of sport on TV, including news, views and how to watch it all live. Email address Sign Up By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Ad

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.