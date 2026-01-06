West African neignbours Ivory Coast and Burkina Faso will scrap it out for the final spot in the Africa Cup of Nations quarter-finals when they meet on Tuesday evening.

The reigning champions have made an unbeaten start to their title defence and topped Group F after going unbeaten through their three games, with a 1-1 draw against Cameroon bookended by narrow victories over Mozambique and Gabon.

Six points was enough for second place behind Algeria in Group E for Burkina Faso, whose defensive solidity and industry should suit knockout football.

As they showed in their opener against Equatorial Guinea, when they scored twice in stoppage time to come from behind and win 2-1, the Stallions just do not know when they're beaten – a trait that could prove very useful at the business end of the tournament.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Ivory Coast v Burkina Faso on TV and online.

When is Ivory Coast v Burkina Faso?

Ivory Coast v Burkina Faso will take place on Tuesday 6th January 2026.

Ivory Coast v Burkina Faso kick-off time

Ivory Coast v Burkina Faso will kick off at 7pm.

What TV channel is Ivory Coast v Burkina Faso on?

Fans can tune in to watch the game for free on 4Seven from 6:55pm.

The whole tournament will air exclusively across Channel 4, E4, and 4Seven in the UK.

How to live stream Ivory Coast v Burkina Faso online

You can live stream the match online via Channel 4 and YouTube.

The streaming platform is available on a range of devices, from desktop and laptop computers to smartphones and tablets via the app.

Is Ivory Coast v Burkina Faso on radio?

Unfortunately, there will be no national radio coverage of the game. Please check your local radio network for coverage details.

