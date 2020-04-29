Euro 2020 has been postponed for a year due to the coronavirus pandemic meaning fans will be more desperate than ever for a football fix.

In the build-up to the Euro 96 replays, ITV have released a fresh new trailer to build excitement for the trip down memory lane.

Ed Ross, ITV's Marketing Controller, said: “This trailer should give fans a taste of the atmosphere surrounding one of this country's all-time great sporting events, Euro 96. With no football to look forward to in the near future, we're aiming to bring back some of the fun, anticipation and celebration of that sunny summer for fans to enjoy at home."

More like this

Paul Gascoigne, Alan Shearer, David Seaman, Stuart Pearce and Teddy Sheringham were all involved in the England squad as they hosted the tournament in that sweet summer of '96 when the sound of Baddiel and Skinner and The Lightning Seeds iconic Three Lions tune was born.

In the absence of live football, ITV will also broadcast a series of classic matches returning from Saturday 2nd May, including the 1987 FA Cup final, with Coventry City taking on Tottenham Hotspur, Arsenal v Man United in the 1979 FA Cup final, the 1989 Liverpool v Arsenal title decider, England v Cameroon in the 1990 World Cup, and England's game against Colombia in the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

Advertisement

Euro 96 Relived starts on ITV Hub on Monday 11th May.