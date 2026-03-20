Portman Road plays host to a pivotal clash in the race for promotion to the Premier League on Saturday lunchtime, with Ipswich Town set to host Millwall.

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The pair are only separated by goal difference and sit two points back from second-place Middlesbrough as they hunt the automatic promotion spots.

Ipswich have lost just once at home all season and head into Saturday's game on the back of a 2-0 win at Sheffield Wednesday.

Millwall will be looking to bounce back from a 2-1 defeat against Blackburn last weekend, having won four in a row prior to that loss at The Den.

Radio Times has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Ipswich Town v Millwall on TV and online.

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When is Ipswich Town v Millwall?

Ipswich Town v Millwall will take place on Saturday 21 March 2026.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Ipswich Town v Millwall kick-off time

Ipswich Town v Millwall will kick off at 12:30pm.

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What TV channel is Ipswich Town v Millwall on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Football, and ITV1.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £22 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £35 per month.

Sky Sports + will feature more than 1,000 EFL games throughout the season and is included as part of Sky Sports packages.

ITV is showing select Championship games throughout the 2025/26 campaign.

How to live stream Ipswich Town v Millwall online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99). NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

You can also live stream the match online via ITVX.

Both platforms can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles.

Is Ipswich Town v Millwall on radio?

You can listen to the match on talkSPORT 2.

talkSPORT 2 is available on DAB radio and like the BBC, you can tune in via most TV packages. You can also listen to talkSPORT 2 online via the website or app.

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