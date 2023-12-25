Kieran McKenna's side have been rock solid on their own patch, earning nine wins and a draw from 11 games, but this will be the stiffest test of their credentials to date.

That's because Leicester are the Championship's best travellers, and boss Enzo Maresca is on track to bounce the club back to the Premier League at the first time of asking.

Foxes fans will be hoping for a repeat of the last time the two teams met in competitive action, as Jamie Vardy was among the scorers in a 3-0 victory in the 2013/14 season, which ended with the Championship title being lifted.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Ipswich v Leicester on TV and online.

When is Ipswich v Leicester?

Ipswich v Leicester will take place on Tuesday 26th December 2023.

Ipswich v Leicester kick-off time

Ipswich v Leicester will kick off at 7:45pm.

What TV channel is Ipswich v Leicester on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Football from 7:15pm.

You can add the Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football channels for just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £25 per month.

How to live stream Ipswich v Leicester online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Listen to Ipswich v Leicester on radio

You can listen to the match on talkSPORT 2.

talkSPORT 2 is available on DAB radio, and like the BBC, you can tune in via most TV packages. You can also listen to talkSPORT 2 online via the website or app.

Ipswich v Leicester odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Ipswich (31/20) Draw (12/5) Leicester (13/8)*

