The hosts dropped points for only the second time in Saturday's 1-1 draw at Huddersfield, with Manchester United loanee Brandon Williams's late strike rescuing a point.

Hull were also held to a 1-1 draw on Saturday as Plymouth, who pipped Ipswich to the League One title last term, earned a share of the spoils at the MKM Stadium.

If you're looking for entertainment, then Portman Road is the place to be - as 21 goals have been scored in just four matches at the Tractor Boys' home ground this season.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Ipswich v Hull on TV and online.

When is Ipswich v Hull?

Ipswich v Hull will take place on Tuesday 3rd October 2023.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Ipswich v Hull kick-off time

Ipswich v Hull will kick off at 7:45pm.

What TV channel is Ipswich v Hull on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Red Button from 7:40pm.

You can add the Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football channels for just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £25 per month.

How to live stream Ipswich v Hull online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Listen to Ipswich v Hull on radio

If you live in the local area, you can listen to the match on BBC Radio Humberside, which is available on 95.9 FM and Freeview channel 721.

Ipswich v Hull odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Ipswich (7/10) Draw (3/1) Hull (15/4)*

For all the latest football odds and more, visit bet365 today.

Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

*Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

