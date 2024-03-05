Striker Kieffer Moore netted against the Pilgrims to make it five goals in seven appearances for Ipswich, and the January signing is likely to, once again, be tasked with leading the line.

A 1-0 derby defeat to Cardiff City at the weekend extended Bristol City's losing streak to three successive games, and the Robins are in danger of being dragged into the relegation scrap.

Liam Manning's side are only six points clear of the drop zone, and their dire run of form is likely to continue as Ipswich have been beaten just once on their own patch this season.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Ipswich v Bristol City on TV and online.

When is Ipswich v Bristol City?

Ipswich v Bristol City will take place on Tuesday 5th March 2024.

Ipswich v Bristol City kick-off time

Ipswich v Bristol City will kick off at 8pm.

What TV channel is Ipswich v Bristol City on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Football and Main Event from 7pm.

How to live stream Ipswich v Bristol City online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

Listen to Ipswich v Bristol City on radio

You can listen to live commentary of Ipswich v Bristol City on BBC Radio Suffolk, which is available on 95.5/95.9/103.9/104.6 FM, DAB and Freeview. BBC Radio Bristol also carry coverage on 94.9/104.6 FM, DAB and Freeview.

Ipswich v Bristol City odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Ipswich (13/20) Draw (11/4) Bristol City (9/2)*

