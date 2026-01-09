Ipswich Town welcome Blackpool to Portman Road in the third round of the FA Cup on Saturday.

The Tractor Boys have surged up the Championship table in recent months and are now hunting a place in the fourth round of the historic cup competition for the fourth consecutive year.

It's been three years since Blackpool made it past the third round and the odds are against them, given there are 39 league places between the pair.

The Seasiders are battling at the wrong end of the League One table but will relish a shot at Championship opposition, having beaten non-league clubs in the previous rounds.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Ipswich v Blackpool on TV and online.

When is Ipswich v Blackpool?

Ipswich v Blackpool will take place on Saturday 10th January 2025.

Ipswich v Blackpool kick-off time

Ipswich v Blackpool will kick off at 3pm.

What TV channel is Ipswich v Blackpool on?

Unfortunately, this game has not been selected for broadcast in the UK.

You can catch up with the latest match highlights during Match of the Day every Saturday and Sunday night.

Is there a Ipswich v Blackpool live stream online?

Likewise, this game will not be shown on any live streaming platforms in the UK.

Check out Match of the Day on BBC iPlayer as well as teams' official YouTube channels after matches for all the highlights.

Is Ipswich v Blackpool on radio?

Unfortunately, there will be no national radio coverage of the game. Please check your local radio network for coverage details.

