Summer signing Joël Piroe netted a brace, while Georginio Rutter also scored to hand Farke his second win of the season and move them up to 10th in the Championship.

A win on Wednesday could see Leeds head up to fifth in the table depending on other results. However, Hull have been a bit of a surprise package in the Championship this season.

The Tigers, who finished 15th last campaign, have won three, drawn two and lost one of their six outings this season.

Liam Rosenior's side are unbeaten at home, and they've pulled off impressive away victories at Leicester and Blackburn. They'll be hoping to add Leeds to that list on Wednesday evening.

When is Hull v Leeds?

Hull v Leeds will take place on Wednesday 20th September 2023.

Hull v Leeds kick-off time

Hull v Leeds will kick off at 7:45pm.

What TV channel is Hull v Leeds on?

You can watch the game live on the Sky Sports Red Button.

You can add the Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football channels for just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £25 per month.

How to live stream Hull v Leeds online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Hull v Leeds odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Hull (16/5) Draw (12/5) Leeds (10/11)*

For all the latest football odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365.

Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

*Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

