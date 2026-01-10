Championship rivals Hull City and Blackburn Rovers face off on Sunday in the third round of the FA Cup.

Ad

Rovers thumped their hosts 3-0 when they visited the MKM Stadium back in August and the Tigers will see this weekend as an opportunity to enact some revenge, given where both sides sit in the second tier.

Hull are seventh, only outside the play-off places on goal difference, as they hunt a return to the Premier League after nearly a decade away.

Blackburn are battling at the other end of the Championship table. Valerien Ismael's side are just four points above the relegation zone after a frustrating first half of the 2025/26 campaign.

While neither will have been particularly excited by their third round draw, both will fancy their chances of extending their FA Cup run on Sunday.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Hull City v Blackburn Rovers on TV and online.

Read more football features: Best players in the world | Best players of all time | Live football on TV today

When is Hull City v Blackburn Rovers?

Hull City v Blackburn Rovers will take place on Sunday 11th January 2026.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Hull City v Blackburn Rovers Town kick-off time

Hull City v Blackburn Rovers will kick off at 2:30pm.

Want to see this content? We're not able to show you this content from Google reCAPTCHA. Please sign out of Contentpass to view this content. Sign out of ContentPass

What TV channel is Hull City v Blackburn Rovers on?

The game will be shown live on TNT Sports 7 from 2:25pm.

There are multiple ways to get TNT Sports. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add TNT Sports to your existing contract from just £18 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all TNT Sports and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

You can also access TNT Sports via discovery+ and stream directly to your smart TV.

How to live stream Hull City v Blackburn Rovers online

You can watch the match on TNT Sports via discovery+ Premium monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets via the discovery+ app.

discovery+ is the new streaming home of TNT Sports, showing events including live Premier League, UEFA Champions League, Premiership Rugby, UFC, Boxing and MotoGP. Learn more here: discoveryplus.com

Is Hull City v Blackburn Rovers on radio?

Unfortunately, there will be no national radio coverage of the game. Please check your local radio network for coverage details.

Advertisement Hull City v Blackburn Rovers odds In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event: bet365 odds: Hull City (5/4) Draw (5/2) Blackburn Rovers (2/1)* For all the latest football odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365. Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. *Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. GambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

Ad

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.