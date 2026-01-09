Sixth tier side Weston Super Mare travel up the West Coast to Grimsby Town on Saturday in the hope of springing a shock in the third round of the FA Cup.

Both sides have had their taste of cup magic already this term. The hosts knocked Man Utd out of the Carabao Cup on penalties on a rainy night at Blundell Park back in August, a sign of what was to come for doomed former Red Devils boss Ruben Amorim, and have made light work on non-league sides in the early rounds of this competition.

Reaching the third round is already Weston's best-ever performance in the FA Cup but the Seagulls, whose journey started in the second round of qualifying, will be desperate to get their names in the hat for Monday night's draw.

The visitors won't be short in confidence given their National League South exploits. Scott Rogers's side are second in the table as they chase promotion to the National League.

Grimsby look to have put their mid-season wobble behind them in recent weeks, winning back-to-back games to rise to 12th in League Two.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Grimsby v Weston Super Mare on TV and online.

When is Grimsby v Weston Super Mare?

Grimsby v Weston Super Mare will take place on Saturday 10th January 2026.

Grimsby v Weston Super Mare kick-off time

Grimsby v Weston Super Mare will kick off at 5:45pm.

What TV channel is Grimsby v Weston Super Mare on?

The game will be shown live on TNT Sports 5 from 5:40pm.

There are multiple ways to get TNT Sports. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add TNT Sports to your existing contract from just £18 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all TNT Sports and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

You can also access TNT Sports via discovery+ and stream directly to your smart TV.

How to live stream Grimsby v Weston Super Mare online

You can watch the match on TNT Sports via discovery+ Premium monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets via the discovery+ app.

Listen to Grimsby v Weston Super Mare on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra 3.

BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra 3 is available on DAB radio or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra 3 online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

