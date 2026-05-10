Grimsby Town welcome Salford City to Blundell Park for the first leg of their League Two play-off semi-final on Sunday.

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The Mariners finished three points behind the Ammies in the table and will be looking to pile the pressure on their rivals, who were forced to settle for a place in the end-of-season lottery following a frustrating final-day stalemate at strugglers Crawley Town that cost them automatic promotion.

David Artell's side can also count themselves unfortunate to be taking part in the play-offs, though, as they were the league's form team in the second half of the campaign and finished like a train.

Grimsby have the edge over Salford in terms of recent meetings as they emerged victorious from their two clashes in the regular campaign by two-goal margins.

Mariners forward Jaze Kabia, who finished second in the League Two scoring charts with 17 goals, is likely to return to Artell's starting XI after making a cameo appearance in their 1-1 draw at Tranmere Rovers on the final day of the season.

Radio Times has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Grimsby v Salford on TV and online.

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When is Grimsby v Salford?

Grimsby v Salford will take place on Sunday 10 May 2026.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Grimsby v Salford kick-off time

Grimsby v Salford will kick off at 3pm.

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What TV channel is Grimsby v Salford on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Football.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £22 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £35 per month.

Sky Sports + will feature more than 1,000 EFL games throughout the season and is included as part of Sky Sports packages.

How to live stream Grimsby v Salford online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW with a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Is Grimsby v Salford on radio?

You can listen to the match on talkSPORT 2.

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