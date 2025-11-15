Scotland begin their final set of World Cup Qualifiers away at Greece on Saturday night.

With their hosts and Belarus out of the running, the Scots are battling Group C leaders Denmark for top spot and automatic qualification for next summer's tournament.

The pair are only separated by goal difference and meet at Hampden Park early next week, so Steve Clarke's side will want to do all they can in Athens to set themselves up for that pivotal clash.

Scotland came from behind to beat Greece 3-1 in the reverse fixture last month and won away against them in the Nations League in March.

The hosts have lost three on the bounce in Group C but things rarely go smoothly for the Tartan Army, so there may well be twists to come.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Greece v Scotland on TV and online.

When is Greece v Scotland?

Greece v Scotland will take place on Saturday 15th November 2025.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Greece v Scotland kick-off time

Greece v Scotland will kick off at 7:45pm.

What TV channel is Greece v Scotland on?

Fans can tune in to watch the game for free on BBC Two and BBC Scotland from 7:15pm.

How to live stream Greece v Scotland online

You can live stream the online match via BBC iPlayer.

The streaming platform is available on a range of devices, from desktop and laptop computers to smartphones and tablets via the app.

Listen to Greece v Scotland on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Live.

BBC Radio 5 Live is available on DAB radio, MW 693 kHz, 909 kHz and 990 kHz, or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to BBC Radio 5 Live online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

