Injuries to first-choice goalkeeper Angus Gunn and a number of his favoured attacking options mean Clarke has some big selection calls to make for the trip to the Karaiskakis Stadium in Piraeus.

The hosts only missed out on top spot in Group B2, and automatic promotion, to England on goal difference – winning five of their six games and claiming a famous victory at Wembley in October. Greece's 16 Nations League wins in more than any other team since the tournament's inception and they're now within 180 minutes of joining Europe's top table.

Thursday's game is the first of four fixtures between Scotland and Ivan Jovanović's side's in 2025 as beyond Sunday's deciding leg at Hampden Park, the pair will meet twice in World Cup qualifying later this year.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Greece v Scotland on TV and online.

Read more football features: Best players in the world | Best players of all time | Live football on TV today

When is Greece v Scotland?

Greece v Scotland will take place on Thursday 20th March 2025.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Greece v Scotland kick-off time

Greece v Scotland will kick off at 7:45pm.

A world of sport in one place Updates from the world of sport on TV, including news, views and how to watch it all live. Email address Sign Up By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

What TV channel is Greece v Scotland on?

Fans can tune in to watch the game for free on BBC One Scotland from 7pm.

How to live stream Greece v Scotland online

You can live stream the match via BBC iPlayer on a range of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Listen to Greece v Scotland on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Live.

BBC Radio 5 Live is available on DAB radio, MW 693 kHz, 909 kHz and 990 kHz, or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to Radio 5 Live online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

Advertisement Greece v Scotland odds In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event: bet365 odds: Greece (1/1) Draw (23/10) Scotland (29/10)* For all the latest football odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365. Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. *Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. GambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

Ad

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.