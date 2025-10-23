Aston Villa are in the Netherlands on Thursday evening, hoping to extend their winning start to the 2025/26 Europa League against Go Ahead Eagles.

The visitors' victory against Bologna in their European opener has proven a turning point in their season and they've now won five games on the bounce in all competitions.

Unai Emery's side are fourth in the Europa League table and can boost their hopes of a top-eight finish, which means passage straight to the last 16, by taking all three points on Thursday evening.

The Go Ahead Eagles are playing in the Europa League after winning the KNVB Cup, their first major trophy in 92 years, last season.

The hosts, who are 12th in the Eredivisie, will be the underdogs against Villa but have thrived in that role in recent years.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Go Ahead Eagles v Aston Villa on TV and online.

When is Go Ahead Eagles v Aston Villa?

Go Ahead Eagles v Aston Villa will take place on Thursday 23rd October 2025.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Go Ahead Eagles v Aston Villa kick-off time

Go Ahead Eagles v Aston Villa will kick off at 5:45pm.

What TV channel is Go Ahead Eagles v Aston Villa on?

The game will be shown live on TNT Sports 1 from 5:30pm.

There are multiple ways to get TNT Sports.

You can also access TNT Sports via discovery+ and stream directly to your smart TV.

How to live stream Go Ahead Eagles v Aston Villa online

You can watch the match on TNT Sports via discovery+ Premium monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets via the discovery+ app.

discovery+ is the new streaming home of TNT Sports.

Listen to Go Ahead Eagles v Aston Villa on radio

You can listen to the match on talkSPORT 2.

talkSPORT 2 is available on DAB radio and like the BBC, you can tune in via most TV packages. You can also listen to talkSPORT 2 online via the website or app.

bet365 odds: Go Ahead Eagles (11/2) Draw (7/2) Aston Villa (9/20)*

