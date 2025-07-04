Christian Wück's side have the wind in their sails, winning five on the bounce and scoring 24 times in that run, and are the favourites to top Group C, which also includes Denmark and Sweden.

They'll be expected to make a winning start against a Poland team that are playing in their first ever major tournament.

Led by arguably the world's best striker, Ewa Pajor, the Poles will want to make their presence felt but know that the odds are against them.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Germany v Poland on TV and online.

Read more football features: Best players in the world | Best players of all time | Live football on TV today

When is Germany v Poland?

Germany v Poland will take place on Friday 4th July 2025.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Germany v Poland kick-off time

Germany v Poland will kick off at 8pm.

A world of sport in one place Updates from the world of sport on TV, including news, views and how to watch it all live. Email address Sign Up By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

What TV channel is Germany v Poland on?

You can watch live coverage of Germany v Poland on ITV1 from 7:15pm.

Euro 2025 games have been split between the BBC and ITV throughout the season in a big boost for fans across the country who can enjoy live matches on free-to-air TV.

How to live stream Germany v Poland online

You can also live stream the match online via ITVX.

The streaming platform is available on a range of devices, from desktop and laptop computers to smartphones and tablets via the app.

Listen to Germany v Poland on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Live.

BBC Radio 5 Live is available on DAB radio, MW 693 kHz, 909 kHz and 990 kHz, or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to Radio 5 Live online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

Advertisement Germany v Poland odds In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event: bet365 odds: Germany (1/18) Draw (12/1) Poland (28/1)* For all the latest football odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365. Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. *Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. GambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.

Ad

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.