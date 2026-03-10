Liverpool will hope Tuesday becomes another famous European night in Istanbul when they face Galatasaray in the first leg of the Champions League last 16 tie.

While not quite at their fluent best, Arne Slot's side have clicked back into gear in recent months – winning eight of their last 11 matches in all competitions.

But the Reds, who are without goalkeeper Alisson for their trip to Turkey due to injury, will be wary of their hosts.

Liverpool have failed to win any of their three previous trips to Galatasaray in the Champions League and lost 1-0 away at Rams Park in a League Phase game in September.

The Turkish Super Lig leaders are a formidable foe on home turf and will be desperate to make the most of their advantage ahead of the decider at Anfield.

Radio Times has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Galatasaray v Liverpool on TV and online.

When is Galatasaray v Liverpool?

Galatasaray v Liverpool will take place on Tuesday 10 March 2026.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Galatasaray v Liverpool kick-off time

Galatasaray v Liverpool will kick off at 5:45pm.

What TV channel is Galatasaray v Liverpool on?

The game will be shown live on TNT Sports 1.

There are multiple ways to get TNT Sports. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add TNT Sports to your existing contract from just £18 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all TNT Sports and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

You can also access TNT Sports via discovery+ and stream directly to your smart TV.

How to live stream Galatasaray v Liverpool online

You can watch the match on TNT Sports via discovery+ Premium monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets via the discovery+ app.

discovery+ is the new streaming home of TNT Sports, showing events including live Premier League, UEFA Champions League, Premiership Rugby, UFC, Boxing and MotoGP. Learn more here: discoveryplus.com.

Is Galatasaray v Liverpool on radio?

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Live.

BBC Radio 5 Live is available on DAB radio, MW 693 kHz, 909 kHz and 990 kHz, or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to Radio 5 Live online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.