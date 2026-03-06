Sunday's bumper FA Cup offering begins at Craven Cottage, where Fulham host Southampton in the fifth round.

The Cottagers are hunting a third quarter-final in the last four seasons, having already downed two Championship sides in this year's competition.

Marco Silva's side beat Middlesbrough 3-1 and then Stoke 2-1, with their sights now trained on the Saints.

Southampton arrive in West London with the wind in their sails. Their nine-game unbeaten run includes seven victories, one of which was the extra-time triumph over Leicester in the last round.

The South Coast club will put their Championship promotion charge on hold this weekend as they chase a Premier League scalp.

Radio Times has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Fulham v Southampton on TV and online.

When is Fulham v Southampton?

Fulham v Southampton will take place on Sunday 8 March 2026.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Fulham v Southampton kick-off time

Fulham v Southampton will kick off at 12pm.

What TV channel is Fulham v Southampton on?

The game will be shown live on TNT Sports 2.

There are multiple ways to get TNT Sports. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add TNT Sports to your existing contract from just £18 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all TNT Sports and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

You can also access TNT Sports via discovery+ and stream directly to your smart TV.

How to live stream Fulham v Southampton online

You can watch the match on TNT Sports via discovery+ Premium monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets via the discovery+ app.

discovery+ is the new streaming home of TNT Sports, showing events including live Premier League, UEFA Champions League, Premiership Rugby, UFC, Boxing and MotoGP. Learn more here: discoveryplus.com

Is Fulham v Southampton on radio?

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra 2.

BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra 2 is available on DAB radio or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra 2 online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

