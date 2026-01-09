Fulham will look to extend their winning run against Middlesbrough to eight games when the pair meet in the third round of the FA Cup on Saturday.

The West Londoners have won four of the last seven meetings between the pair, with the other three ending level, and head into the weekend in hot form, having beaten Chelsea in midweek.

Boro's trip to the capital comes off the back of an impressive result of their own as they thrashed Southampton 4-0 on the weekend to cut Coventry City's lead at the top of the Championship.

Promotion is the priority for the Teessiders this term and that may well be reflected in Kim Hellberg's selection at Craven Cottage.

When is Fulham v Middlesbrough?

Fulham v Middlesbrough will take place on Saturday 10th January 2025.

Check out our live football on TV guide for the latest times and information.

Fulham v Middlesbrough kick-off time

Fulham v Middlesbrough will kick off at 3pm.

What TV channel is Fulham v Middlesbrough on?

Unfortunately, this game has not been selected for broadcast in the UK.

You can catch up with the latest match highlights during Match of the Day every Saturday and Sunday night.

Is there a Fulham v Middlesbrough live stream online?

Likewise, this game will not be shown on any live streaming platforms in the UK.

Check out Match of the Day on BBC iPlayer as well as teams' official YouTube channels after matches for all the highlights.

Listen to Fulham v Middlesbrough on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Live.

BBC Radio 5 Live is available on DAB radio, MW 693 kHz, 909 kHz and 990 kHz, or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to Radio 5 Live online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

