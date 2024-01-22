Liverpool, who are hoping to win the competition for a record-extending 10th time, come into Wednesday's showdown on the back of their 4-0 demolition of Bournemouth in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon, with Darwin Nunez and Diogo Jota both netting braces.

Jurgen Klopp's side are clear at the top of the Premier League by five points, however, Manchester City boast a game in hand. The Reds are into the Europa League knockout stages and into the FA Cup fourth round.

Fulham last played on January 13th, when losing 1-0 at Chelsea in the Premier League left them 13th in the table. Marco Silva's side have lost four of their last five in the league and they'll be hoping Carabao Cup success can turn their fortunes around.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Fulham v Liverpool on TV and online.

When is Fulham v Liverpool?

Fulham v Liverpool will take place on Wednesday 24th January 2024.

Fulham v Liverpool kick-off time

Fulham v Liverpool will kick off at 8pm.

What TV channel is Fulham v Liverpool on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Football and Main Event from 7pm.

You can add the Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football channels for just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £25 per month.

How to live stream Fulham v Liverpool online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via TNT Sports.

Listen to Fulham v Liverpool on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio 5 Live.

BBC Radio 5 Live is available on DAB radio, MW 693 kHz, 909 kHz and 990 kHz, or you can tune into the station via most TV packages. You can also listen to Radio 5 Live online via the BBC website or BBC Sounds app.

Fulham v Liverpool odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Fulham (10/3) Draw (3/1) Liverpool (3/4)*

