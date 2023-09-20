It is the first time since the 2007/08 campaign that Aberdeen are playing in the group stage of a continental competition, and they head into the meeting with Eintracht Frankfurt in wretched form.

A return of two draws and three defeats leaves Aberdeen in 11th in the Scottish Premiership and manager Barry Robson under pressure - a far cry from last season's seven-game winning streak which catapulted them into European action.

Bundesliga side Frankfurt, who boast 2014 World Cup final goalscorer Mario Götze in their ranks, are among the early favourites to win the Europa Conference League - and got a taste for lifting continental silverware when they beat Rangers in the Europa League final in 2022.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Frankfurt v Aberdeen on TV and online.

When is Frankfurt v Aberdeen?

Frankfurt v Aberdeen will take place on Thursday 21st September 2023.

Frankfurt v Aberdeen kick-off time

Frankfurt v Aberdeen will kick off at 5:45pm.

What TV channel is Frankfurt v Aberdeen on?

The game will be shown live on TNT Sports 3 from 5pm.

How to live stream Frankfurt v Aberdeen online

Listen to Frankfurt v Aberdeen on radio

Unfortunately, Frankfurt v Aberdeen has not been selected for live radio commentary in the UK.

Frankfurt v Aberdeen odds

bet365 odds: Frankfurt (1/9) Draw (7/1) Aberdeen (20/1)*

