The Green and White Army are second from bottom in the table after losing six of their eight games, with victories against San Marino - one of the lowest-ranked sides in the world - being their only positive results.

Northern Ireland have been deprived of Stuart Dallas, Steven Davis and Corry Evans for most of qualification, however, and the experienced trio remain unavailable due to injury.

Finland claimed all three points in the reverse fixture at Windsor Park in March courtesy of Benjamin Källman's first-half goal.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Finland v Northern Ireland on TV and online.

When is Finland v Northern Ireland?

Finland v Northern Ireland will take place on Friday 17th November 2023.

Finland v Northern Ireland kick-off time

Finland v Northern Ireland will kick off at 5pm.

What TV channel is Finland v Northern Ireland on?

You can watch the game live on Viaplay Sports 1, formerly Premier Sports.

Viaplay Sports is a monthly or annual subscription service available for brand new customers or it can be added to existing Virgin Media and Sky TV packages.

How to live stream Finland v Northern Ireland online

Viaplay customers can live stream the game on a variety of devices including most smart TVs, smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

Listen to Finland v Northern Ireland on radio

You can listen to the match on BBC Radio Ulster Sportsound.

Finland v Northern Ireland odds

