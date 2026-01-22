Unai Emery will want to see a response from his Aston Villa team when they travel to Fenerbahce in the Europa League on Thursday evening.

The Villans were beaten 1-0 by Everton in the Premier League on Sunday, which left Emery cursing a missed opportunity to rise to second in the table.

They now turn their attention to Europe. With two League Phase fixtures remaining, Aston Villa have already qualified for the knockout stages and are close to securing a top-eight finish, which would guarantee them a place in the last 16.

Fenerbahce are hunting a place in the top eight themselves and are unbeaten at home in the Europa League this term.

The Turkish side have made a flying start to the new year, winning four in a row since returning from the winter break.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Fenerbahce v Aston Villa on TV and online.

When is Fenerbahce v Aston Villa?

Fenerbahce v Aston Villa will take place on Thursday 22nd January 2026.

Fenerbahce v Aston Villa kick-off time

Fenerbahce v Aston Villa will kick off at 5:45pm.

What TV channel is Fenerbahce v Aston Villa on?

The game will be shown live on TNT Sports 1 from 5pm.

How to live stream Fenerbahce v Aston Villa online

Listen to Fenerbahce v Aston Villa on radio

You can listen to the match on talkSPORT 2.

