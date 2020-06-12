Defenders will be key to your success with a range of options at every price range.

Not only will sturdy centre-backs and rampant full-backs pick up bonuses for minding their own net, but more stars are emerging as all-out attacking threats with goals and assists firmly in their sights.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up the best Fantasy Premier League defenders you should look to sign for your FPL team.

Aymeric Laporte (Manchester City) – £6.3m

Only 2.3 per cent of teams boast Aymeric Laporte but there's so much to like about choosing him ahead of the restart.

Laporte has missed most of the season through injury, but he is comfortably City's most accomplished defender and will start every game he's fit to play in.

He featured in three games since returning from his injury problem and kept a clean sheet in all three, playing around an hour in each of them.

Laporte is more expensive than his team-mates, but the guarantee of playing every week is worth the extra cash.

John Egan (Sheffield United) – £4.5m

Mr Consistent. Sheffield United are a remarkable team in 2019/20, with very few results outside narrow 1-0 wins or losses and low scoring draws.

John Egan is an unspectacular selection, but he will play every game and quietly go about picking up six points on a regular basis.

He rarely makes errors, much like the rest of the Blades' rearguard, and at £4.5m, it's negligent not to include him or at least a team-mate in the same price range.

Oh, and he's got a double gameweek to start – against Aston Villa and Newcastle. He shouldn't be your only Sheffield United defensive selection.

Willy Boly (Wolves) – £4.7m

Willy Boly's story is near-indentical to that of Laporte. He won't feature at the top of any 'total points' lists due to a long-term injury.

However, upon his return to the side, Boly kept for clean sheets in five games.

He is a nailed-on starter for Wolves, who boast a very favourable run of fixtures.

The restart presents a real opportunity for you to stock up on cut-price defenders and save the big bucks for attacking superstars.

Caglar Soyuncu (Leicester) – £4.9m

For all Leicester have enjoyed a terrific season so far, they may be one of the teams to benefit most from the pause.

They played an intense, energy-sapping style of football that may have contributed to a post-Christmas dip, despite continuing to soar in the standings.

The Foxes have nine games to hold firm and solidify their Champions League place, or even challenge for second if they're feeling brave.

Caglar Soyuncu sits at the heart of their defence and have proven to be a revelation in place of the departed Harry Maguire.